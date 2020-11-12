62°
2 dead, child among those hurt in Livingston Parish crash Thursday

Thursday, November 12 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are responding to a crash that left two people dead along LA 1019 Thursday afternoon.

The wreck was reported around 4:20 p.m. on the highway near Old Live Oak Drive. Sources said a child and two adults were taken to a hospital as well. 

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

