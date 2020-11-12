2 dead, child among those hurt in Livingston Parish crash Thursday

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are responding to a crash that left two people dead along LA 1019 Thursday afternoon.

The wreck was reported around 4:20 p.m. on the highway near Old Live Oak Drive. Sources said a child and two adults were taken to a hospital as well.

*UPDATE: Denham Springs crash



Hwy 1019 is now CLOSED in both directions at Old Live Oak Dr. due to a deadly crash



Congestion on Hwy 1019 North has reached LA 64



More here: https://t.co/dsTdXUdr0w https://t.co/sureNstf8D — Dana DiPiazza WBRZ (@danawbrz) November 12, 2020

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.