2 dead after Porsche crashes into building's 2nd floor

Sunday, November 10 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - Police say a convertible traveling at high speed went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey commercial building, killing both of the car's occupants.
 
Toms River police say the red Porsche Boxster went out of control just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The car hit the center median, struck an embankment and went airborne into the building.
 
Police said two Toms River men, 22-year-old Braden DeMartin and 23-year-old Daniel Foley, were deceased when emergency responders arrived at the scene.
 
Police said the structure, which was unoccupied at the time, had been deemed unsafe by a building inspector. Sgt. Vincent Padalino said the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, houses four businesses, including a counseling service and a real estate company.

