2 dead after gunfire erupts near Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY - Authorities say two people are dead after gunfire erupted Sunday evening near Salt Lake City.



The Utah County Sheriff's Office says the violence flared as a woman called police to say a man was shooting at her vehicle.



In a series of events still being untangled, KSL-TV reports that officers rushed to the scene near a Wal-Mart store in American Fork and found the woman dead.



Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon says officers chased the suspect's vehicle to a movie theater on Main Street.



He says the man refused orders to drop his gun and officers wound up firing shots.



The man was found dead, but it still isn't clear if he was hit by police or shot himself.



No one else was hurt in the violence in American Fork, about 25 miles south of Salt Lake City.



Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.