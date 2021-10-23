Latest Weather Blog
2 dead, 6 wounded in 4 separate shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS- Authorities say two people are dead and six are wounded following four separate shootings that occurred in New Orleans within one evening.
The shootings happened on Tuesday
Police Superintendent Michael Harrison says the first shooting occurred around 5 p.m. when a 39-year-old man and his 2-year-old nephew were shot. Authorities say the man died later at the hospital. Authorities say the child is in stable condition.
Police say in a separate incident, another man was shot multiple times around 6 p.m. Police say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Authorities say around 7 p.m., four people were shot, including a 19-year-old man who died at the scene. Three other men were critically wounded.
Police say another man was shot and wounded around 9 p.m.
