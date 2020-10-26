2 dead, 3 in critical condition after pursuit ends in head-on crash along Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - Authorities said a pursuit that started in Pointe Coupee Parish ended in a deadly collision in East Baton Rouge Monday night.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Old Rafe Mayer Road. The chase was initiated by Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Deputies.

Authorities said two people were killed in the crash and three others, including an infant, were critically injured.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux says the three people that were critically injured were in the vehicle that was being pursued, which was stolen from Baton Rouge.

Sheriff Thibodeaux says there was a "be on the lookout" for the stolen vehicle and a New Roads officer began the pursuit after confirming the Camaro was in fact stolen.

The Camaro crossed the median and collided with a Mustang head-on. Sheriff Thibodeaux believes both people killed were from Pointe Coupee.

With regard to pursuit policy, Sheriff Thibodeaux said he hired someone to completely rewrite the policy manual after he became sheriff this summer. They are nearly done with that process.

Scenic Highway is currently closed at the scene of the wreck.

No other details concerning the pursuit or what led to it have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.