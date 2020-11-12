Latest Weather Blog
2 dead, 2 children among those hurt in Livingston Parish crash Thursday
DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities responded to a deadly crash Thursday afternoon LA 1019 in Denham Springs.
Shortly after 4 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 1019 at Old Live Oak Dr., west of LA Hwy 16 in Livingston Parish.
The crash claimed the lives of 31-year-old Morgan Watson and 32-year-old Patrick Bourgeois, both of Denham Springs.
According to investigators, Watson was traveling north on Hwy 1019 in a 2007 Pontiac G6 while Bourgeois was sitting in the passenger seat. Both passengers in the backseat, a 1-year old and a 4-year-old were properly restrained.
A 1996 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound when Watson crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision. Authorities are still investigating why the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Both Watson and Bourgeois were unrestrained at the time of the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.
The two children in the vehicle were properly restrained and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment with moderate injuries.
The driver of the Dodge was also properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
This investigation is ongoing.
*UPDATE: Denham Springs crash— Dana DiPiazza WBRZ (@danawbrz) November 12, 2020
Hwy 1019 is now CLOSED in both directions at Old Live Oak Dr. due to a deadly crash
Congestion on Hwy 1019 North has reached LA 64
More here: https://t.co/dsTdXUdr0w https://t.co/sureNstf8D
