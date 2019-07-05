91°
2 dead, 1 injured in South Florida fireworks accidents
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say two men have died and a 15-year-old boy lost several fingers in separate incidents while setting off fireworks in South Florida.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King says a 31-year-old man placed a PVC pipe partially in the ground as he was set off fireworks in an apartment complex parking lot around 10 p.m. Thursday.
King says the man put a 3-inch mortar shell inside, lit it and the device exploded before he moved away. He suffered massive injuries to his neck, shoulder and head. He died at a hospital a short time later.
The Sun Sentinel reports a 32-year-old man was killed just before midnight in nearby Fort Lauderdale when a roman candle exploded in his hand. King says the teen could lose his right hand after lighting a roman candle.
