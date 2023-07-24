93°
2 cats rescued from apartment fire along Alaska Street
BATON ROUGE - Two cats were rescued from an apartment building on fire Monday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a fire started in the attic of a University Gardens Apartments building on Alaska Street just after 12:30 p.m.
Firefighters said one unit had fire damage and four others were damaged by smoke. Two cats were found unresponsive in one of the apartments. Firefighters rescued them and their owner took the pets to the LSU Vet School where they are expected to survive.
No injuries were reported and residents are being helped by the Red Cross.
