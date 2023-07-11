85°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Boy Scouts killed, 1 hurt in Texas boating accident
Trending News
AVINGER, Texas - Authorities say two Texas Boy Scouts were killed and another critically hurt when their sailboat hit an overhead power line and apparently electrocuted the youths.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says the accident happened Saturday afternoon at Lake O' The Pines near Avinger, 150 miles (241 kilometers) east of Dallas.
Agency spokesman Steve Lightfoot says Sunday that Boy Scouts ages 18 and 16 died at the scene, while an 11-year-old was critically injured and hospitalized in Shreveport, Louisiana. Their names weren't immediately released.
All were from Troop 620 in Hallsville and wore personal flotation devices. Lightfoot says the catamaran was on fire, with sails up, when game wardens arrived.
Lightfoot says the preliminary investigation indicates the sailboat came in contact with the power line.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge drops charges against 2 officers implicated in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest
-
Crosswalk improvements bring long-awaited change to downtown
-
Amid string of overlooked sex abuse in Livingston Parish, renowned civil rights...
-
'Your tax dollars at work': Overgrown Government St. medians finally trimmed after...
-
Judge rules that two officers will not face obstruction of justice charges...