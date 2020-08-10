2 Bossier City police on leave during probe into mans death

78°
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A man was shot to death during a confrontation with police officers in a Louisiana city, and state police are investigating.
Louisiana State Police said in a statement Sunday that Bossier City police officers had an “altercation” with a man Saturday night, and the man was shot to death. The statement said no officers were injured.
Two Bossier City Police Department officers have been put on paid administrative leave during the investigation, the Shreveport Times reported. No other information was immediately released.
