2 bodies found in SUV in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two bodies were located Saturday (July 18) inside a vehicle in the Big Branch area near Lacombe.



At approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a passerby contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after observing an SUV parked on Bremerman Road with what appeared to be two deceased individuals inside.



Upon arrival at the scene, deputies observed what appeared to be gunshot wounds on both individuals.



Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office responded and are investigating.



This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be provided at this time.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.





