2 Baton Rouge men indicted on federal firearms charges

Image: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - Federal prosecutors say two men arrested last summer in the theft of dozens of guns from two Baton Rouge gun stores and the attempted burglary of a third store now face federal firearms charges.

U.S. Attorney Walt Green said in a new release Thursday 20-year-old Charles Kieran Evans and 24-year-old Geno Eugene Lyons, both of Baton Rouge, were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiring to steal firearms, to possess and sell stolen firearms, and to receive and possess unregistered machine guns and silencers.

Evans and Lyons are accused of stealing 32 guns June 9 from Bowie Outfitters on Perkins Road and another 43 guns July 6 from Meaux Guns and Ammo on Mammoth Avenue. They're also accused of trying to break into Hebert's Guns in Prairieville on July 5.