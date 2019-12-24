2 Baton Rouge-area women accused of Medicaid fraud

BATON ROUGE- Two Baton Rouge-area women have been booked with Medicaid fraud.



State Attorney General Buddy Caldwell said in a news release Monday that the women allegedly claimed services that were never rendered.



Caldwell said 55-year-old Beatrice Scott, of Springfield, allegedly filed 149 false claims, billing Medicaid for $8,500. She was arrested on one count of Medicaid fraud and one count of filing false public records.



He says 41-year-old Juandricka Williams, of Baton Rouge, allegedly submitted paperwork that resulted in billing Medicaid for $5,400 in services that were never rendered. She was booked with one count of Medicaid fraud.



Online jail records do not list attorneys for Scott or Williams.