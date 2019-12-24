55°
2 Baton Rouge-area women accused of Medicaid fraud

4 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, July 07 2015 Jul 7, 2015 July 07, 2015 7:00 AM July 07, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE- Two Baton Rouge-area women have been booked with Medicaid fraud.

State Attorney General Buddy Caldwell said in a news release Monday that the women allegedly claimed services that were never rendered.

Caldwell said 55-year-old Beatrice Scott, of Springfield, allegedly filed 149 false claims, billing Medicaid for $8,500. She was arrested on one count of Medicaid fraud and one count of filing false public records.

He says 41-year-old Juandricka Williams, of Baton Rouge, allegedly submitted paperwork that resulted in billing Medicaid for $5,400 in services that were never rendered. She was booked with one count of Medicaid fraud.

Online jail records do not list attorneys for Scott or Williams.

