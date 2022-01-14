2 arrested on sex trafficking charges in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans authorities say a man and woman have been arrested on sex trafficking charges after discovering two 16-year-old girls and a newborn boy at a hotel.



Police say 36-year-old Pierre Smith, of Jackson, Mississippi, and 38-year-old Angela Cagnolatti, of New Orleans, were arrested Monday on charges of trafficking children for sexual purposes.



Local media outlets report bond for Smith and Cagnolatti was set at $100,000 each after a Tuesday court hearing.



Police say one of the girls was reported missing and the other as having run away in May.



Jimmy Miller, a staff attorney with the Orleans Public Defenders, argued Tuesday there was no sign either girl told police anything incriminating about Smith or Cagnolatti.



Police say they found sex toys, condoms and lubricant in the hotel room.