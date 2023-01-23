2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.

Deputies said there were numerous stolen items worth tens of thousands of dollars and the items may be tied to thefts in other parishes.

Deputies did not say what charges the pair were booked for, but added that Vincent Seal has outstanding warrants out of Ascension Parish.