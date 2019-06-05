Latest Weather Blog
2 Alabama cities, 1 in Louisiana join violent crime program
Two more Alabama cities and one in Louisiana are among the latest participants in a Department of Justice initiative aimed at reducing violent crime nationwide.
The National Public Safety Partnership was launched in 2017 in response to President Donald Trump's directive to reduce crime and improve public safety. Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions selected Birmingham, Alabama as one of 12 initial partnership sites.
Al.com reports Attorney General William Barr on Monday announced 10 more cities, including Anniston and Oxford.
The other sites are Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Anchorage, Alaska; Davenport, Iowa; Wichita, Kansas; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Amarillo, Texas and Harris County, Texas. In a Department of Justice news release, Barr says the program directs federal law enforcement resources to cities where they can have the greatest impact.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former OLOL Foundation head faces federal charges in embezzlement scheme
-
BRPD unit damaged after crashing into pole during overnight chase
-
Nicholson, Brightside intersection work to last through the year
-
Fired OLOL Foundation president will plead guilty to fraud, money laundering
-
Deputies investigating deadly double shooting at O'Neal Lane apartment