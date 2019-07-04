1st redo in 35 years for New Orleans' 60-year-old Storyland

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The 60-year-old Storyland playground in New Orleans' City Park is getting its first makeover in 35 years, with four new exhibits and updates to those already there.



The playground's accordion-playing alligator is moving away from Peter Pan's Pirate Ship to stand amid xylophones and flower-shaped drums for kids to play.



Humpty Dumpty will sit above a playhouse where kids can build walls with giant Legos. Jack's beanstalk will lead up to a tunnel and slide. And a layabout hare will lounge near a tortoise shell big enough for even grown-ups to crawl under and play the slow but steady race-winner.



The $800,000 project will close the playground for several months, beginning Monday. The reopening date hasn't been set but will be sometime in the fall.