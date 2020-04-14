19th JDC creates Virtual Warrant Clinic

As the 19th Judicial District Traffic Court continues to work in harmony with physical distancing orders issued by Governor Bel Edwards and other officials it has created an added measure to continue serving the public while practicing physical distancing.

Members of the public will now be able to take care of certain traffic-related court issues virtually.

This new Virtual Warrant Clinic for Traffic Matters in the 19th JDC will offer users opportunities to systematically recall traffic warrants, pay tickets, reset court dates, or renegotiate court debt via inability to pay hearings.

Though the March 21st Saturday Traffic Court was postponed due to COVID-19, a virtual Warrant Clinic for Traffic Matters will be held.

To participate, members of the public must register by calling (504)322-4050 ext 204 by 5 p.m., Friday, April 17.

Upon calling, registrants must leave a message with their name, number, and state that they are calling about the virtual warrant clinic in Baton Rouge.

A person named Josh will then call them back and ask them a series of questions that will take five to ten minutes before requesting that they sign a retainer agreement so JAC can represent them in their traffic matter.

