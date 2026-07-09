19th JDC closed Thursday due to power outage; court proceedings to be rescheduled

BATON ROUGE — The 19th Judicial District Courthouse in downtown Baton Rouge closed for the day Thursday morning after a power outage, per an order signed by Chief Judge Donald Johnson.

Due to the power outage, no court proceedings will be held at the courthouse, a 19th JDC spokesperson added.

This includes an arraignment for Cleve Dunn in an ongoing corruption case that was originally scheduled for Thursday, which has already been postponed multiple times previously for unrelated issues.

"We appreciate the public's patience and understanding," the spokesperson said.