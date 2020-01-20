19th Annual OLOL Ascension Family Fest to take place, Saturday

GONZALES – Ascension Parish residents are invited to a day of family fun and health awareness, Saturday.

Our Lady of the Lake Ascension is sponsoring Family Fest 2020 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The expo is free and includes health screenings at no charge, wellness information, and ideas to improve fitness and lifestyle.

But the event isn't only informative, it's fun.

Families with children will enjoy interactive games, face painting, a balloon artist and a stuffed animal clinic.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for a chance to win door prizes.

