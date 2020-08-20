19-year-old woman shot to death in Iberville Parish

BAYOU GOULA - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Iberville Parish Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office said Dionte Bracken was arrested after the incident in Bayou Goula. Bracken was charged with murder and aggravate assault with a firearm.

The victim's name was not released by authorities but family members identified her as Jaion Knight, 19.