19-year-old woman shot to death in Iberville Parish

By: Trey Schmaltz

BAYOU GOULA - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Iberville Parish Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office said Dionte Bracken was arrested after the incident in Bayou Goula.  Bracken was charged with murder and aggravate assault with a firearm. 

The victim's name was not released by authorities but family members identified her as Jaion Knight, 19.

 

