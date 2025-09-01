19-year-old killed in targeted shooting along Government Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Government Street and South Foster Drive early Monday morning

Police say 19-year-old Robert Forkner was shot in his car, which then ran into the sign of the Smoothie King located on Government Street, around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The Forkner was taken to a hospital where he died Monday afternoon. A passenger in his vehicle was also hit by gunfire and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has not made any arrests in the killing. Anyone with information can call (225) 389-4869.