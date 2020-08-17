75°
19-year-old killed in shooting near Chippewa Street

Sunday, August 16 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night.

Nizual Whittine, 19, was shot during an attempted robbery that happened in the 2900 block of Delaware Street around 8:15 p.m.

After the shooting Whittine was driven to an area on Hyacinth Avenue where officials were called to the scene. 

The coroner was called out to the scene where he/she pronounced Whittine deceased. 

A second gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Anyone with any information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867. 

