75°
Latest Weather Blog
19-year-old killed in shooting near Chippewa Street
BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night.
Nizual Whittine, 19, was shot during an attempted robbery that happened in the 2900 block of Delaware Street around 8:15 p.m.
After the shooting Whittine was driven to an area on Hyacinth Avenue where officials were called to the scene.
The coroner was called out to the scene where he/she pronounced Whittine deceased.
A second gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parents concerned about kids returning to school in Zachary after multiple staff...
-
LSU freshman adjust to new life on campus during virus pandemic
-
People enjoy a day out at the Cinemark Perkins Rowe theatre while...
-
Hundreds of students move into LSU residence halls
-
Lawmakers hear from business owners impacted by pandemic as unemployment runs low