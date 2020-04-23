19-year-old killed in four vehicle crash in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH - A crash involving four vehicles killed a 19-year-old woman on Wednesday night.

Louisiana State Troopers say Ryan Alasia Johnson of Kentwood was killed in a wreck that occurred shortly before 6:45 p.m. on I-10 East near Louisiana Avenue.

According to State Police, the incident that triggered the first of three subsequent crashes occurred when 41-year-old Carol Ann Brooks was driving a 2009 Jaguar XF along I-10 East and her car got a flat tire. So, she pulled over on the inside eastbound lane of I-10, within the construction zone.

As eastbound traffic slowed for Brooks' stopped vehicle, 19-year-old Kendall Raymone Wilkerson, who was behind the wheel of a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic and had Johnson seated in the backseat as a passenger, hit the back of a 2020 Chevrolet 2500 pickup.

As Wilkerson hit the pickup, he was struck by a fourth vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 34-year-old Felicia Danielle Cormier.

When Cormier hit Wilkerson's Sonic, his vehicle crashed into the jersey wall while Cormier's Tahoe overturned, blocking the outside lane.

Johnson, who'd been a passenger in Wilkerson's Sonic, had been wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries during the crash and was declared deceased on scene.

Other driver and passengers involved in the four-vehicle accident suffered minor to moderate injuries and some were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

State Police say the devastating crash remains under investigation.



