19-year-old killed in deadly crash on I-55 Monday morning

RUDDOCK - A 19-year-old from Baton Rouge was killed in a crash on the elevated area of I-55 between Ponchatoula and LaPlace early Monday morning.

State Police said Victor Gutierrez-Juarez died after his car become disabled and ended up stopped across southbound lanes when it was hit by an oncoming pickup truck. Juarez was not properly restrained and sustained fatal injuries in the crash, State Police said.

Troopers said impairment was unknown and that toxicology reports are pending. This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at mile marker 6 which is six miles before the LaPlace exit.