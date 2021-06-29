19-year-old killed during shooting at Houma splash party

Emmitt Carr Jr.

HOUMA — A Saturday evening splash party in Houma became the scene of a disturbing crime when someone opened fire and shot a 19-year-old to death, WWL-TV reports.

The Houma Police Department says several guests were attending the pool party in the 2600 block of Issac Street and, around 8 p.m., as the crowd was dispersing, a suspect opened fire multiple times.

Police identified the young man who was killed as Emmitt Carr Jr.

Carr was shot multiple times and paramedics rushed him to an area hospital for treatment.

He was then moved to an out-of-town hospital, where he died Sunday, police say.

Anyone who attended the splash party or has information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371.

Individuals with information can also remain anonymous while reporting a tip to Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org.