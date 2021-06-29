78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

19-year-old killed during shooting at Houma splash party

1 hour 32 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, June 29 2021 Jun 29, 2021 June 29, 2021 6:45 AM June 29, 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Emmitt Carr Jr.

HOUMA — A Saturday evening splash party in Houma became the scene of a disturbing crime when someone opened fire and shot a 19-year-old to death, WWL-TV reports.

The Houma Police Department says several guests were attending the pool party in the 2600 block of Issac Street and, around 8 p.m., as the crowd was dispersing, a suspect opened fire multiple times. 

Police identified the young man who was killed as Emmitt Carr Jr.

Carr was shot multiple times and paramedics rushed him to an area hospital for treatment.

He was then moved to an out-of-town hospital, where he died Sunday, police say.

Anyone who attended the splash party or has information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371.

Trending News

Individuals with information can also remain anonymous while reporting a tip to Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days