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19-year-old dead after targeted shooting along Sycamore Street

58 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 April 09, 2026 7:35 AM April 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old died after a targeted shooting along Sycamore Street on Wednesday night, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office told WBRZ.

Baton Rouge Police said they received the call about the shooting around 9:24 p.m. on Wednesday. The shooting happened on 4500 Sycamore Street off Beechwood Drive. 

The coroner's office said it was notified less than an hour later and said that Montrell Nover was killed in the shooting.

BRPD officers on scene said the shooting was a result of an argument between two groups.

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