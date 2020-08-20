92°
19-year-old arrested in Iberville Parish murder case
BAYOU GOULA - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Iberville Parish Wednesday evening.
The sheriff's office said Dionte Bracken was arrested after the incident in Bayou Goula. Bracken was charged with murder and aggravate assault with a firearm.
The victim's name was not released.
