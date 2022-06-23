19-year-old arrested for deadly gunfire at Perkins Rd. car wash

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot and killed at a busy car wash on Perkins Road early Thursday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police swarmed the Benny's car wash and B-Quik gas station on Perkins Road around 1:20 p.m. in response to the shooting. Richard Eackles Sr., 27, was found dead next to a vehicle at the car vacuums.

A witness said she had just exited the car wash at Benny's when she spotted the man dead on the ground.

"It is definitely out of control," she said. "We have to get it together, people."

There were two kids inside the vehicle when the shooter opened fire on the victim. They were not hurt, police said. The kids were "very young," according to police.

The BRPD said Eackles and the 19-year-old shooter, Kamayrion Glasper, saw each other while they were both at the car wash vacuums and began to exchange gunfire. During the shootout, Glasper shot and killed Eackles, while an unidentified passenger in Eackles' vehicle shot and injured Glasper.

The gunfire was so chaotic, at least one bullet pierced through a business about 300 feet. At the costume shop next to Benny's, a bullet blew through the wall. No one was injured in the business.

Police believe the shooting was caused by a prior dispute between the gunman and the victim.

Police arrested Glasper for the shooting later Thursday afternoon. He was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police are still searching for the man that shot Glasper.

Last year, another person was killed in the same spot after a bout of road rage ended in gunfire at the car wash.

Stream WBRZ newscasts here.