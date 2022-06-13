19-year-old arrested after argument leads to deadly stabbing in rural EBR

PRIDE - One man has been arrested after a person was killed in an argument aftert a night of drinking.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to the 19600 block of Liberty Road around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Detectives learned that 19-year-old Brennan David Hebert and his 19-year-old friend had a fight inside a vehicle while returning home from a bar. While dropping off a third person at their home, they witnessed the two get into the argument. As the fight ensued, the 19-year-old friend was stabbed in the neck during the fight. A second witness tried to help the friend and later attempted to get him to the hospital.



Hebert called 911 and waited for EMS and EBRSO, however his friend died from his injuries sustained in the stabbing.



After arrested, Hebert stated that during the fight, he grabbed a knife from the door of the vehicle, but the 19-year-old charged him and ran into the knife. Hebert stated that he never intended to stab his friend and that he tried to help once he was wounded. Hebert stated that the two had been friends for the past four years.



Hebert was taken into custody and was later charged with manslaughter.

