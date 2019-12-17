37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18-year-old's video of gun-firing drone spurs investigation

4 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, July 21 2015 Jul 21, 2015 July 21, 2015 11:49 AM July 21, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

CLINTON - An 18-year-old Connecticut man may be in trouble with federal aviation officials after posting a video online that shows shots being fired from a drone that had been jury-rigged with a handgun.

The FAA says it is investigating whether Austin Haghwout of Clinton violated its regulations, which prohibit the careless or reckless operation of a model aircraft.

Haughwout's father told WFSB-TV last week that his son created the drone with the help of a Central Connecticut State University professor.

The FAA says it is working with Clinton police, who are also investigating. Haughwout has not returned telephone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Haghwout made news last year when police charged a woman with assault after she confronted him about flying a drone at a state beach.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days