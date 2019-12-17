18-year-old's video of gun-firing drone spurs investigation

CLINTON - An 18-year-old Connecticut man may be in trouble with federal aviation officials after posting a video online that shows shots being fired from a drone that had been jury-rigged with a handgun.



The FAA says it is investigating whether Austin Haghwout of Clinton violated its regulations, which prohibit the careless or reckless operation of a model aircraft.



Haughwout's father told WFSB-TV last week that his son created the drone with the help of a Central Connecticut State University professor.



The FAA says it is working with Clinton police, who are also investigating. Haughwout has not returned telephone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.



Haghwout made news last year when police charged a woman with assault after she confronted him about flying a drone at a state beach.