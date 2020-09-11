93°
18-year-old killed in shooting at N. Ardenwood Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A shooting left a teen dead on North Ardenwood Drive late Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at the Renaissance Gateway Apartments. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Christopher Fields, 18, died in the shooting.
No details on a possible suspect or motive were immediately available.
