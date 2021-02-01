18-year-old killed in crash on N. 38th Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday (Jan. 29) evening, around 6 p.m. within the 2100 block of North 38th street.

Police say 18-year-old Freddie Hill was driving a dirt bike with a passenger, a pregnant 18-year-old. The two were traveling southbound on North 38th Street and attempted to make a left turn onto Adams Avenue when they collided with a Dodge Avenger.

According to police, Hill succumbed to his injuries. The female passenger was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger was questioned and released by detectives.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.