57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18-year-old killed in crash on N. 38th Street

6 hours 9 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, January 31 2021 Jan 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 10:38 AM January 31, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - BRPD Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday evening  around 6 p.m. on the 2100 block of North 38th street. 

Freddie Hill, 18, was driving a dirt bike along with an 18-year-old pregnant female as his passenger. They were traveling southbound on North 38th St and attempted to make a left turn onto Adams Ave where they crashed into a Dodge Avenger.

Hill succumbed to his injuries. The female passenger was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger was questioned and released by detectives.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days