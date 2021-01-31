18-year-old killed in crash on N. 38th Street

BATON ROUGE - BRPD Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday evening around 6 p.m. on the 2100 block of North 38th street.

Freddie Hill, 18, was driving a dirt bike along with an 18-year-old pregnant female as his passenger. They were traveling southbound on North 38th St and attempted to make a left turn onto Adams Ave where they crashed into a Dodge Avenger.

Hill succumbed to his injuries. The female passenger was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger was questioned and released by detectives.

This is an ongoing investigation.