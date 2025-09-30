18-year-old in critical condition after Monday shooting in Hammond

HAMMOND - An 18-year-old is in critical condition following a Monday afternoon shooting, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say they received calls about shots being fired between two cars on Miley Niquiporo Road, and another call came in after regarding shots being fired at a vehicle at La. Highway 1064 and Rufus Bankston Road.

Around 4 p.m., an 18-year-old was brought to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He is in critical condition.

Deputies are seeking public assistance in identifying the vehicle and individual believed to be associated. The vehicle is a newer model VW four-door sedan. The driver was a young, white male.