18-year-old girl arrested for being in car involved in Denham Springs shooting

DENHAM SPRINGS - An 18-year-old who was in a car when one of the passengers got out in a Denham Springs neighborhood and started shooting at a different vehicle has been arrested.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Alexis Scott was in a car with others when it stopped around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the South Haven subdivision.

Deputies said one person from the car got out and shot at another vehicle. There were no injuries reported and the car sped off, to be later found abandoned in a store parking lot.

Scott was arrested for accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.