18-year-old found fatally shot in Tangipahoa yard
TANGIPAHOA - Deputies are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old who was found with a gunshot wound in someone's yard.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found Calvin Felton in the yard of a home on Martin Luther King Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. Felton had a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The suspect and motive were not immediately known.
