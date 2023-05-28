77°
18-year-old found fatally shot in Tangipahoa yard

Sunday, May 28 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

TANGIPAHOA - Deputies are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old who was found with a gunshot wound in someone's yard. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found Calvin Felton in the yard of a home on Martin Luther King Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. Felton had a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

The suspect and motive were not immediately known. 

