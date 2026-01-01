63°
18-year-old dies in New Year's Eve dirt bike crash, State Police say
PLATTENVILLE — An 18-year-old died in a New Year's Eve dirt bike crash in Plattenville, Louisiana State Police said Thursday.
Jamor Jones, of Napoleonville, was riding his dirt bike on La. 308 near Lucky Street when he ran off the road and into a shallow ditch, according to LSP. Jones was ejected from the bike and sustained severe injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
LSP said Jones was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet. They are still investigating the crash and what caused Jones to run off the road.
