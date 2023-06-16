80°
18-year-old clocked at 101 mph says he was late for class
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities say an 18-year-old clocked at traveling 101 mph on Interstate 93 south near Concord told police he was late for class.
A state trooper observed a pickup truck traveling much faster than the posted 55 mph speed limit Tuesday morning. The truck decelerated to 80 mph as it closed on traffic.
The trooper eventually stopped the driver.
Nicholas Tobin of Concord was arrested on a charge of reckless operation. He has a Jan. 8 court date.
He could not be reached by phone for comment; a number was not listed for him.
