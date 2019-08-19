18-year-old booked for rape, robbery after allegedly luring victims with fake drug deal

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A teen is facing multiple charges for his involvement in an armed robbery and rape.

On May 22, deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a location near Napoleonville. Authorities say the victims were at the location for a prearranged drug transaction.

Once there, the victims were met by several armed individuals and led into a structure at gunpoint. The victims were robbed and at least one of them was raped.

Documents say the victims didn't know the identity of the suspects because they weren't from the area. During the course of the investigation, 18-year-old Dequan Stewart was identified as a suspect.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, armed robbery, and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.