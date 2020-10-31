18-Year-Old Baton Rouge Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

WALKER - On Saturday, October 31, 2020, shortly after 3:00 am, Louisiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 63 east of LA 449 in Livingston Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Brennan P. Johnson of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on LA 63 when it exited the roadway and impacted a culvert as well as several trees.

Johnson and another vehicle occupant were unrestrained and ejected from the pickup during the crash.

Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The other vehicle occupant was severely injured and transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.