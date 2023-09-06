18-year-old arrested for string of neighborhood car burglaries

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested in connection with numerous vehicle burglaries in the Biltmore subdivision in Greenwell Springs.

According to arrest records, Cole Allen was arrested on six counts of simple burglary of a vehicle, five counts of theft of a firearm and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office initiated the investigation of multiple vehicle burglaries in the neighborhood. The burglaries occurred during the overnight hours, in which unlocked vehicles were entered, rummaged through and had numerous items of value stolen, according to arrest records.

Allen gave confessions relative to a number of these burglaries dating from January to April, according to arrest records.

Allen's fingerprints matched those left on a burglarized vehicle where Allen allegedly stole two firearms and a tool bag. The keys were also left in the vehicle and it was moved or used during the night, according to arrest records.

Numerous other incidents were cited in which vehicles were burglarized in a similar manner during the late evening and early morning hours.

Based on the information provided, Allen was arrested for multiple burglaries in the neighborhood area.

Allen was charged and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the aforementioned charges. His bond was set at $11,000.