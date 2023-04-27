18-year-old arrested for attacking bus driver Tuesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested on Wednesday night after jumping on board a school bus and attacking the driver.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 18-year-old Carlicia Lewis was arrested for pummeling a bus driver when the vehicle was stopped along Bradley Street at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Lewis and another person showed up after a student and the bus driver got into an argument. Lewis, the other person and the student all allegedly attacked the bus driver.

Officers say the driver was injured in her head, neck and shoulder.

Lewis was booked for second-degree battery of a school bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

See the video here (content warning)

The East Baton Rouge School System said the bus, the students on board and the driver are not with the EBR district.

Videos posted online showed the driver arguing with what appeared to be a a student just moments before the attack. A second video showed a woman boarding the bus and repeatedly punching the driver.

No other details were immediately available.