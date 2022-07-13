91°
18-year-old arrested after gun goes off in Costco parking lot, hits 1-year-old child

Tuesday, July 12 2022
Source: WWLTV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A 1-year-old baby was shot near the fuel pumps outside a Costco in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon. 

WWLTV reports the baby was rushed to a local hospital after being shot in the leg. The child was in a car at Costco's fuel pumps when a gun went off nearby.

Officials say the child is critical, but stable.

Zyaire Cornelius, 18, was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center late Tuesday night on charges of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. 

