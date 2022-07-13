91°
Latest Weather Blog
18-year-old arrested after gun goes off in Costco parking lot, hits 1-year-old child
NEW ORLEANS - A 1-year-old baby was shot near the fuel pumps outside a Costco in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon.
WWLTV reports the baby was rushed to a local hospital after being shot in the leg. The child was in a car at Costco's fuel pumps when a gun went off nearby.
Officials say the child is critical, but stable.
Trending News
Zyaire Cornelius, 18, was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center late Tuesday night on charges of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mosquito Abatement welcomes drone project amid West Nile Virus concerns
-
Beauregard neighborhood split on potential historic district label
-
6-year-old bitten by alligator Sunday says he didn't shed a tear after...
-
DOTD inspecting Mississippi River bridge; rolling closures to be expected
-
Police investigating apparent vandalism at pro-life facility near Baton Rouge abortion clinic