18-wheeler plunges into bayou along I-10 at Ascension-St. James line

An 18-wheeler went off-road and became submerged in a bayou along I-10 near the Ascension-St. James Parish line early Tuesday afternoon.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said one lane was closed on the westbound side of the interstate around 1:30 p.m. while crews tried to recover the truck. Workers were still pulling it out of the water as of around 4:15 p.m.

The driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported.

According to the LDEQ, the truck was carrying mineral oil that is non-hazardous.