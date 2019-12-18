18-wheeler in ditch at Airline near Sherwood

18-wheeler in ditch at Airline near Sherwood

BATON ROUGE - Part of a tractor trailer ended up in a ditch Wednesday morning.

The accident happened close to 11 a.m. on Airline Highway near Sherwood.

Officials did not report any delays associated with the accident and at this time no injuries have been reported.

WBRZ will continue to monitor the accident and release addtional information as needed.

