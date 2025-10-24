71°
18-wheeler gets stuck while turning onto Washington Street off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler got stuck while turning onto Washington Street off of Highland Road Friday afternoon.
The rear of the truck drove onto the curb while it was attempting to turn, leading to its load being tipped on the side.
The entrance to Washington Street was blocked until another truck arrived to tow the 18-wheeler away. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
