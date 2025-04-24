18-Wheeler Fire on I-12 at Millerville

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an 18-wheeler on fire along I-12 westbound at Millerville.

The incident has caused two right lanes on the interstate to shut down. Delays continue to build for miles, reaching past I-12 at Range.

An alternate route option is US 190, Florida Blvd.

The truck was carrying mulch, and it's not clear how the fire started.

No injuries reported.