18-wheeler crashed through barricade, blocked I-110 for hours Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are working to assist a semi-trailer that crashed through a barricade on the I-110 early Wednesday morning.

Watch live newscasts here.

The crash happened at the I-110 North exit at Government Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said no injuries were reported.

CLOSE UP: Truck now moved up from the ramp, you can see the tracks and the busted guard rail on I-110 northbound. Waiting for truck to be towed away. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/dRJTYAI9Sy — Taylor Marie Rubach (@rubachtaylortv) November 30, 2022

All lanes and the off-ramp were reopened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.