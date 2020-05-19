85°
18-wheeler crash closes I-10 East at Crowley
CROWLEY - On Tuesday morning an accident involving an 18-wheeler led to the temporary closure of I-10 eastbound in Crowley.
Louisiana State Police say exit 80 (Crowley) closed shortly after the crash, which occurred near mile marker 99, between Scott and the Ambassador Caffery Exit.
Traffic is being routed to LA Hwy 13 in Crowley to US Hwy 190 East in Eunice. This road closure can be expected to last into the day as crews work to clear the scene.
State Police ask that drivers refer to www.511la.org for travel information.
At this time it is unknown if the crash resulted in any injuries.
